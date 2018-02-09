The Terrible Podcast – Talking New Steelers Defensive Coaches, Art Rooney II Comments & More

Season 8, Episode 81 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the two new defensive coaches that the Pittsburgh Steelers hired this past week in addition to Carnell Lake resigning.

We discuss the job Lake during the time he was the Steelers defensive backs coach and the quality of talent he was given to work with. We also discuss his replacement, Tom Bradley, quite a bit as David knows him well being as he has worked with him on the radio previously. I give David a few questions that I have for Bradley.

The Steelers also added Karl Dunbar this week to be the team’s new defensive line coach and David and I discuss his addition and what it means for longtime coach John Mitchell moving forward.

After thoroughly discussing the new Steelers coaches, David and I turn attention to the comments made this week by Steelers team president Art Rooney II. We go over his thoughts on running back Le’Veon Bell, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin, the catch rule and much, much more to close out this episode.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

