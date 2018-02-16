Season 8, Episode 83 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the main talking points that came out of the Thursday interview with Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert with members of the local media.

David and I go over Colbert’s thoughts on the weaknesses of the Steelers defense this past season and how he is open to signing an inside linebacker during free agency.

We then go over the Steelers current defensive back situation and how the team might ultimately get Cameron Sutton on the field in 2018.

We take a little time during this show to discuss how the Steelers should approach free agency this offseason and if they will stay away from defensive players 30 years or older. We discuss how that process should coincide with this year’s draft and even talk about several potential free agent targets for the team.

What players will be cut by the start of the new league year in March and will safety Mike Mitchell be included in that group? We address that topic again in addition to going over what Colbert said Thursday about getting running back Le’Veon Bell signed to a new deal this offseason.

We close this show out by discussing the compensation the Steelers received from the New York Giants for trading them cornerback Ross Cockrell last year in addition to talking about the compensatory draft pick process and why Pittsburgh isn’t projected to receive any this offseason.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Free Agency Plans, FA Targets, Kevin Colbert Comments & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 83 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n