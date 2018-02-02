The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Moves, Punter Stats, QBs, Alex Smith Trade, SB LII Predictions & More

Season 8, Episode 79 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles as his team prepares to play the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LII. We talk about what this game means for Foles in addition to talking about SB-winning QBs.

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, so David and I review that deal and what it means for both franchises moving forward. We also talk about if quarterback Kirk Cousins will ultimately land with the Cleveland Browns and if so, how that might affect their draft plans.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will undoubtedly be named the NFL MVP Saturday night and David and I discuss the possibility of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown winning that award had one play in Week 15 gone his way.

We go over a few recent signings the Steelers made and that leads to us talking about the season that punter Jordan Berry had. We go over a few interesting stats related to Berry’s punting and if he had a better season than most think he had.

With the Super Bowl on deck for Sunday, David and I go over several proposition betting lines related to the big game and several are non-football related. We end the show by giving you our final score predictions for Super Bowl LII and talk briefly about what the Eagles will need to do to beat the Patriots.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

