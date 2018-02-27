The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Bryant Trade Speculation, URFA Wish Lists, Combine Preview & More

Season 8, Episode 85 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get right to talking about recent news related to the Pittsburgh Steelers that transpired since our last show.

After talking some about the current situation with running back Le’Veon Bell, Alex and I talk about the recent speculation that the Steelers might trade wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Several salary cap casualties are happening around the NFL right now and Alex and I talk about why the Steelers are unlikely to sign any of the higher-profile players coming available. From there we go over the recent free agent wish lists that Alex put together and discuss if we think the Steelers will sign another inside linebacker prior to the draft.

The annual NFL scouting combine gets underway in Indianapolis later this week, so Alex and I do our best to get you ready for that event by discussing several players we look forward to watching that the Steelers might have quite a bit of interest in.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

