The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent Cap Cutting Moves, Lessons From Eagles, Sacks/Pressures & More

Season 8, Episode 82 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about some recent moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes some contract restructuring as well as fullback Roosevelt Nix being signed to a new long-term deal.

We move on to discuss a few other cap-cutting moves the Steelers might just make in the coming weeks and why releasing safety Mike Mitchell, cornerback William Gay, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey might not be included in them.

The Indianapolis Colts now have a new head coach and so David and I discuss how that process ultimately played out and if it was a blessing.

What lessons can the Steelers learn from the Philadelphia Eagles this past season? David and I discuss that topic before moving on to talking about defensive sacks and pressures and how the Eagles and Steelers ranked in both statistical categories.

The San Francisco 49ers have had an eventful week, so David and I discuss recent news related to that team in addition to a few other NFL nuggets to close out the show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

