The Terrible Podcast – Talking Super Bowl LII, Steelers 2018 Odds, Harrison’s Future, Bell Comments & More

Season 8, Episode 80 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about Super Bowl LII and how the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots.

We discuss our overall thoughts on if the game was entertaining with it not including great defensive play and go over several key plays and calls that were made. We discuss the aggressiveness by the Eagles, the play of quarterback Nick Foles and what his immediate future might look like.

We talk about the running game that both teams had Sunday night and relate that of the Steelers and running back Le’Veon Bell and his price tag.

What mistakes did the Patriots make against the Eagles and should cornerback Malcolm Butler have been held out on defense? Will tight end Rob Gronkowski retire? We discuss that and if he’s currently a lock to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Has James Harrison now played the last game of his long NFL career? We discuss that topic in addition to talking about the Steelers 2018 Super Bowl odds as well as discussing what Bell said over the course of the last week when it comes to his contract situation.

We go over the results of several Super Bowl props to close out the show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

