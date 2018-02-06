Hot Topics

    Todd McShay 2018 Mock Draft 2.0: Steelers Select Iowa CB Josh Jackson

    By Dave Bryan February 6, 2018 at 01:06 pm

    The 2017 NFL season officially came to an end on Sunday with Super Bowl LII and on Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay figured it was a perfect time to release his second mock draft of 2018. McShay, who mocked South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first-round in his mid December offering, now has the Black and Gold selecting Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson with the 28th overall pick in his second version.

    McShay writes:

    The Steelers still can use help on the outside, even after using a first-round pick on a CB in 2016 (Artie Burns). Jackson is a long corner and an absolute ball hawk who led the nation with eight INTs. His timed speed at the combine will play a big role in where he gets drafted.

    Ahead of this year’s scouting combine taking place, Jackson, who declared for the 2018 NFL Draft as an underclassman several weeks ago, reportedly measures in at 6012, 192-pounds. After not being heavily recruited coming out of high school, Jackson ultimately landed at Iowa and according to reports, he was briefly switched to wide receiver from cornerback after his 2014 red shirt season before being quickly moved back to the defensive side of the football.

    In the 39 total games that Jackson played in at Iowa over the course of three seasons, he registered 8 interceptions and 24 total pass breakups in addition to 66 total tackles. He reportedly only made 14 career starts, however, and all 8 of his interceptions came last season along with 18 pass breakups. He led the nation last season in interceptions and passes defensed.

    While Jackson is expected to test very well at this year’s scouting combine, several people are apparently already interested to see if he can run the 40-yard-dash in less than 4.5 seconds. If he does, he’ll probably become a lock to be drafted somewhere in the first round. If he doesn’t, then I’m sure several draft analysts might then view him as a potential early-day-two prospect.

    As far as the Steelers go, it would be a bit surprising to see them ultimately select a cornerback in the first-round of this year’s draft due to the fact that already have two starters in Artie Burns and Joe Haden in addition to drafting two cornerbacks last year in Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen. If that’s not enough reason to think that the Steelers won’t go cornerback in the first-round of this year’s draft, the fact that the team really needs to address the inside linebacker and safety positions early is yet more reasons as to why they likely won’t. Regardless, Jackson will certainly be a player to pay close attention to later this month when the scouting combine gets underway in Indianapolis, IN.

    We’ll have a full breakdown and draft profile of Jackson for you in the coming weeks so be on the lookout for that. In the meantime, however, below are some videos of Jackson’s play against Ohio State and Wisconsin this past season.

    College Bio

    • falconsaftey43

      I like Jackson a lot, but I don’t see the Steelers going CB in the first 3 rounds unless they decide to part ways with Haden in the offseason, which seems unlikely.

    • NinjaMountie

      I like this kid. I also expected to see him mocked to the Steelers a lot. I also don’t see it happening. Too many bigger needs. Unless there is absolutely no reasonable ILB or Safety when we pick then I can see us drafting……well, not a CB, lol!

    • Michael James

      Spot on.
      He’s a player I really like, but there are simply way bigger needs on defense. Haden, Burns, Sutton, Hilton and Allen are a solid group.
      Compare that to safety or ILB, where this team has paper-thin depth and (!) lacks top tier talent.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      With those ball skills they might view him as a FS? Put a few lbs and glue him to TE’s

    • Ike Evans

      He won’t be there…..but boy if he is….idc if we got artir burns, Joe haden, or Joe nameth….

    • NinjaMountie

      Honestly, I just don’t know how we’re going to be able to fix those two groups in any significant way. We basically have to hope for two miracles in the draft!
      I have a bad feeling Mitchell will still be out there next year.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That good? Hmmmmm. I trust you.

    • Grant Humphrey

      I live in Iowa and am a Hawkeye fan. This guy is not afraid to get physical on the outside and has great ball skills.

      However, I don’t see the Steelers taking a CB in the first 3 rounds of the draft, just seems unlikely imo.

    • heath miller

      CB? SMH HEEEATTH

    • heath miller

      hey todd… rules before doing a mock draft … 1 watch the 17 steelers games.. 2 fast fwd and watch the D play again … 3 do another mock (dont lead with a CB) Here is a Hint…. Ryan #50 is ruled out for the Falcons Game … HEEEATH

    • Steve Johnson

      Oh My! I hope not.

    • capehouse

      I’d be surprised if we see the Steelers select a CB in the first 2 days of the draft, but they might not select one at all unless it’s maybe a backup for Hilton at Slot CB, so I don’t understand this fascination all the mockers have with us selecting a CB in the 1st round. ILB and Safety are too big of a need, with other positions like OLB, TE, WR, and maybe NT and RB as bigger needs than CB. I think ILB will override Safety because Mike Mitchell is more adequate at Safety than the options we have at ILB, which is not saying much. I wouldn’t be against a Free Safety either if there is one worthy, or an Edge rusher if that’s BPA, but no way the Steelers venture outside those 3 positions in round 1.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’ve heard a lot about this kid, I just can’t see Colbert taking another CB when Safety and ILB are bigger needs. If they sign a FA ILB, I could see them taking a Safety, CB and OLB. But, if Colbert and Tomlin stick with Mitchell, William Gay & Robert Golden, Tomlin and Colbert both should be fired.

    • I get it. These national draftniks can’t be expected to know everything about each individual team. But come on. Seriously?

      As you or Alex said in a recent post, it’s going to be a long pre-draft season if this is the sort of “analysis” and mocking we get. I call BS.

    • heath miller

      why cant they be expected too know everything about each team .. its their full time job… what else do they do ? if it were my FT job id know everything abut every team .. and its not just them . they have a staff doing research for them..they are just the face of the team HEEEATTH

    • NinjaMountie

      What happens whenever I read a mock article? I feel the need to do a simulated draft:
      1: LB RASHAAN EVANS, ALABAMA
      2: TE MARK ANDREWS, OKLAHOMA
      3: S DESHON ELLIOTT, TEXAS
      5: LB FRED WARNER, BRIGHAM YOUNG
      5: QB MIKE WHITE, WESTERN KENTUCKY

      That’s all I did. Don’t know enough about the later round guys.
      Daft simulators=Fun while waiting for the draft.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      If you look over the mock McShay did, at the time the Steelers picked Jackson was the highest rated player on the board. Which brings me to a concern I have: I know it’s early in the process and things are going to change a lot, but our needs line up terribly with the way I expect this draft board to unfold.

    • Lukesaenz

      Obviously they’re gonna draft this guy and move him to ILB. We’ll finally have someone to cover those rangy TEs and RBs.

    • BurghBoy412

      Im hoping for 6 QB picks before pick # 28. Not likely but It could happen.

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t think it’s a terribly strong draft. Weak in our areas of weakness. Lots of QBs though which means there is a chance of someone falling.

    • Rich Stafford

      Played only 14 games should tell you all you need to know

    • Doug Andrews

      Good looking prospect. Sure he’ll run faster than 4.5.

    • Big Joe

      So I’m not saying it’s an impossibility, but if they don’t think Burns is someone who they believe is going to be a keeper on a big contract, why wouldn’t they select a CB in Rd 1? Under current CBA, Rd 1 draftees get a 5th year option sniff. Burns’ contract and CBA expiration kind of coincide somewhat and there’s no guarantee that it makes it into the next one. If Sutton or Allen are potential fills for either outside CB position after next year, why couldn’t we draft another one high to prepare for Haden or Burns to leave? I agree that ILB, S, RB, OLB and TE are consistent priorities but a stronger secondary with a good quality mix of man and zone cover skill in the depth wouldn’t make me choke either.