UPMC Update: Ryan Shazier Leaves Rehab Institute For Outpatient Therapy

On Thursday, UPMC provided an official update on the rehab of injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and it’s fortunately a positive one.

As you can see in the short release provided by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Twitter, Shazier is now set to transition into an outpatient therapy program now that he’s been discharged from the Rehabilitation Institute.

It’s now been almost two full months since Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery, which took place just a few days after he suffered a serious back in injury during the Steelers Week 13 Monday night home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Several weeks ago, Shazier’s father said in a television news interview that his son has regained feeling in his legs and not long after that the linebacker was able to visit his teammates during a practice while in a wheelchair.

It’s currently unclear if Shazier has started the process of walking again and perhaps that will now be part of his outpatient therapy session. Regardless, it sounds like his rehab process has once again moved in a positive direction as evidenced by his Thursday Instagram post below.

“I want everyone to know that all of the support and prayers are absolutely being answered. I will continue to work hard and push and find a way back,” Shazier wrote.

Fellow Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams also provided an update on his teammate on Thursday.

