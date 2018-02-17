Video: Auburn Edge Jeff Holland Sack Compilation Highlights

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to the top edge-rushers in the 2018 draft class, I am currently putting together as many sack compilation videos as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Pittsburgh Steelers might select in the first few rounds.

While I won’t be able to track down every career college sack for every top player that I highlight in this series, I should be able to find a good majority of them for you to examine just as I have always done.

In this compilation video, we’ll look at Auburn edge rusher Jeff Holland in order to contextualize most of his career college sacks. Holland will likely be selected somewhere during day-two of this year’s draft.

Holland registered 13 total sacks in the 40 games that he played in at Auburn dating back to 2015 and 10 of them came last season. Fortunately, I was able to track down all 13 of those sacks for you along with several replays of each.

Please note that 2 of the quarterback take-downs in this video went down as half-sacks, according to Holland’s game stats. Both of them are included in this video and shouldn’t be hard to identify.

Please notice the quality of each sack in addition the amount of time from snap to tackle and feel free to comment on Holland’s sack compilation below. In case you missed it, I recently posted a full breakdown on Holland as well and you can find that here.