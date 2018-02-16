Video: Soon-To-Be Free Agent S Tre Boston Feels Love From Steelers Fans

March certainly figures to be a great month for current Los Angeles Chargers safety Tre Boston as that’s when he’s likely to put quite a bit of money in his bank account as he’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in less than four weeks. Many have already speculated that the Pittsburgh Steelers might once again be interested in Boston this offseason and apparently the former fourth-round draft of the Carolina Panthers has indeed noticed that buzz.

In a recent Instagram story video that you can see below that was posted on Twitter, Boston points out that he’s noticed a lot of recent buzz about him potentially being a free agent target of the Steelers.

“Seen so much stuff about the Steelers,” Boston says in the video.

During a Thursday interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Boston talked about his upcoming free agency situation and how he would like to play for team that has a good shot at winning a Super Bowl.

“Of course, L.A. is definitely somewhere I would love to be, but it’s a business,” Boston said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, according to Pro Football Talk. “Everybody knows how that goes. I want to find somewhere that I fit in well, somewhere that we have a chance of going to the Super Bowl.”

Last season as a member of the Chargers, Boston registered 79 total tackles, 5 interceptions and 8 passes defensed and because of that, he figures to be one of the most sought-after free agent safeties at the start of the new league year in March.

In case you missed it, the Steelers brought Boston in for a free agent visit last May and he obviously left Pittsburgh unsigned. A few days later he signed a one-year contract with the Chargers that had a maximum value of $900,000.

If the Steelers make a strong play for Boston this offseason, they’ll have to pony up quite a bit of money as the North Carolina product is sure to have quite a few suitors. The Steelers, however, do have a good chance of winning the Super Bowl in 2018 so that should be a selling point for them should they intend on signing him.

h/t Twitter user: @FeedmeMoore16

After seeing his Instagram story it looks like Tre Boston wants to be a Steeler? pic.twitter.com/u1IbopMTpP — Los Angeles Chargers (@ChargersLegion) February 13, 2018