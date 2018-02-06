Hot Topics

    Watch: Ryan Shazier Stands For Crowd During Penguins Game

    February 6, 2018

    Two awesome moments happened tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Marc-Andre Fleury’s tribute and Ryan Shazier, for the first time to the public, standing out of his wheelchair.

    I don’t think there’s anything else I could possibly add. Take a look, courtesy of the Post Gazette’s Jason Mackey.

    As you can see, Shazier did need some assistance getting out of his wheelchair. But it’s more encouraging news as he recovers from his spine injury suffered during the season. Shazier recently confirmed he was began a “walking routine,” though clarified he still isn’t able to walk on his own.

    What a terrific night.

