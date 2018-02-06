Watch: Ryan Shazier Stands For Crowd During Penguins Game

Two awesome moments happened tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Marc-Andre Fleury’s tribute and Ryan Shazier, for the first time to the public, standing out of his wheelchair.

I don’t think there’s anything else I could possibly add. Take a look, courtesy of the Post Gazette’s Jason Mackey.

Ryan Shazier in the house … and standing: pic.twitter.com/3jgk1X4rgc — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 7, 2018

As you can see, Shazier did need some assistance getting out of his wheelchair. But it’s more encouraging news as he recovers from his spine injury suffered during the season. Shazier recently confirmed he was began a “walking routine,” though clarified he still isn’t able to walk on his own.

What a terrific night.