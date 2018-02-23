Watch: How The Steelers Need To Replace Ryan Shazier

My fill-in for today’s Terrible Podcast with Dave and Dave off until next week. In today’s video, we’re taking a deeper dive into how the Pittsburgh Steelers need to replace Ryan Shazier and fill their vacant ILB spot. As I explain in the video, it goes deeper than just saying the team needs to find an inside linebacker. That much is true, and obvious, but doesn’t go far enough.

Here, we look at what made Shazier unique and the situational football the team must replace. Finding someone who can thrive on third downs and in sub-package football as the only ILB on the field.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And if there are issues with audio/video, give me a heads up, too.