    The Winner Of The Super Bowl LII Prop Contest Is …

    By Dave Bryan February 11, 2018 at 06:17 pm

    I have finally gotten around to scoring the submissions I received for the Super Bowl LII Prop Contest and while four different people correctly guessed 13 of the questions, reddyj won the tiebreaker with a total points guess of 74, which just so happened to be exact.

    Below are the prop questions that were asked this year in addition to the answers that reddyj provided as well as the correct answers.

    There will now be a 24 hour period in order for anyone to contest the results and after that, reddyj will receive his winnings via Paypal.

    Thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s contest and you can count on us holding another one next year.

    PROP QUESTIONGIVEN ANSWERCORRECT ANSWER
    1 – How long will it take Pink to sing the national anthem? Over/Under 2:00UnderUnder
    2 – What will the result of the coin toss be? Heads/TailsHeadsHeads
    3 – Who will win the coin toss? Patriots/EaglesPatriotsPatriots
    4 – What will the first offensive play of the game be? Run/PassPassPass
    5 – Which team will commit the first penalty of the game? Patriots/EaglesEaglesEagles
    6 – Will there be a score in the first five minutes and 30 seconds of the game? Yes/NoNoNo
    7 – What will the first scoring play of the game be? Touchdown/Field Goal/SafetyField GoalField Goal
    8 – Which team will score first? Patriots/EaglesEaglesEagles
    9 – Which team will record the first QB sack? Patriots/EaglesEaglesEagles
    10 – What will be the result of the first Coach’s Challenge? Overturned/StandsStandsN/A
    11 – Will Danny Amendola score a TD? Yes/NoYesYes
    12 – Will Zach Ertz score a TD? Yes/NoNoYes
    13 – Will there be a missed extra point after a touchdown in the game? Yes/NoNoYes
    14 – Will a two-point conversion be attempted in the game? Yes/NoYesYes
    15 – Will Tom Brady throw an interception? Yes/NoNoNo
    16 – How many passing yards will Nick Foles have? Over/Under 242.5 yardsOverOver
    17 – Who will record more receiving yards? Brandin Cooks/Alshon JefferyBrandin CooksAlshon Jeffery
    18 – Who will record more rushing yards? Dion Lewis/Jay AjayiJay AjayiJay Ajayi
    19 – What will be the longest successful field goal of the game? Over/Under 47.5 yardsOverUnder
    20 – Which team will win the Super Bowl? Patriots/EaglesPatriotsEagles
    TIEBREAKER: Total points scored by both teams combined7474

