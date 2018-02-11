The Winner Of The Super Bowl LII Prop Contest Is …

I have finally gotten around to scoring the submissions I received for the Super Bowl LII Prop Contest and while four different people correctly guessed 13 of the questions, reddyj won the tiebreaker with a total points guess of 74, which just so happened to be exact.
Below are the prop questions that were asked this year in addition to the answers that reddyj provided as well as the correct answers.
There will now be a 24 hour period in order for anyone to contest the results and after that, reddyj will receive his winnings via Paypal.
Thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s contest and you can count on us holding another one next year.
|PROP QUESTION
|GIVEN ANSWER
|CORRECT ANSWER
|1 – How long will it take Pink to sing the national anthem? Over/Under 2:00
|Under
|Under
|2 – What will the result of the coin toss be? Heads/Tails
|Heads
|Heads
|3 – Who will win the coin toss? Patriots/Eagles
|Patriots
|Patriots
|4 – What will the first offensive play of the game be? Run/Pass
|Pass
|Pass
|5 – Which team will commit the first penalty of the game? Patriots/Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|6 – Will there be a score in the first five minutes and 30 seconds of the game? Yes/No
|No
|No
|7 – What will the first scoring play of the game be? Touchdown/Field Goal/Safety
|Field Goal
|Field Goal
|8 – Which team will score first? Patriots/Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|9 – Which team will record the first QB sack? Patriots/Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|10 – What will be the result of the first Coach’s Challenge? Overturned/Stands
|Stands
|N/A
|11 – Will Danny Amendola score a TD? Yes/No
|Yes
|Yes
|12 – Will Zach Ertz score a TD? Yes/No
|No
|Yes
|13 – Will there be a missed extra point after a touchdown in the game? Yes/No
|No
|Yes
|14 – Will a two-point conversion be attempted in the game? Yes/No
|Yes
|Yes
|15 – Will Tom Brady throw an interception? Yes/No
|No
|No
|16 – How many passing yards will Nick Foles have? Over/Under 242.5 yards
|Over
|Over
|17 – Who will record more receiving yards? Brandin Cooks/Alshon Jeffery
|Brandin Cooks
|Alshon Jeffery
|18 – Who will record more rushing yards? Dion Lewis/Jay Ajayi
|Jay Ajayi
|Jay Ajayi
|19 – What will be the longest successful field goal of the game? Over/Under 47.5 yards
|Over
|Under
|20 – Which team will win the Super Bowl? Patriots/Eagles
|Patriots
|Eagles
|TIEBREAKER: Total points scored by both teams combined
|74
|74