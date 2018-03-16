2017 Player Exit Meetings – WR Justin Hunter

The Pittsburgh Steelers find that their 2017 season ended a bit prematurely, and are undergoing the exit meeting process a couple weeks sooner than they would have liked. Nevertheless, what must be done must be done, and we are now at the time of the year where we close the book on one season and look ahead to the next.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between Head Coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2016 season.

Player: Justin Hunter

Position: Wide Receiver

Experience: 6 Years

A former second-round draft pick who is tall and fast and can jump. Sounds like a really great wide receiver prospect. But of course there is a reason that the Steelers were able to sign Justin Hunter to a one-year veteran-minimum contract in his sixth season in the NFL.

For much of the year, Hunter functioned as the team’s sixth wide receiver on the depth chart, often inactive for games in large part due to his inability to make any contributions on special teams (I believe he had something like four snaps on special teams in his first five seasons).

He was originally signed a week or two into free agency, though, and when he was brought in, the landscape looked pretty different. This was before the Steelers knew that Martavis Bryant would be reinstated, let alone play in 2017. It was before they knew they would be able to draft JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round.

By the time the regular season rolled around, the Steelers were so deep at wide receiver that they released Demarcus Ayers and were even able to trade Sammie Coates, while still carrying six players at the position, which is a rarity.

And so it was that Hunter found himself behind Antonio Brown, Bryant, Smith-Schuster, and usually Eli Rogers, though he was given an opportunity to take over Rogers’ spot as the fourth on the depth chart and failed to do so.

While he wasn’t given a ton of chances to produce, he managed just four receptions on the season for 23 yards, although one of those receptions was for a touchdown. It was something of a sigh of relief not just for himself, but for a locker room that I believe was behind him.

According to reporters, Hunter was an affable and upbeat presence in the locker room, so there was no issue on that front, and that wouldn’t discourage the team from giving him another one-year deal.

The thing is just whether or not they need him. If re-signed, he would again be guaranteed to be no better than fourth on the depth chart, and I wouldn’t say that he demanded a bigger role with his body of work. Another qualifying contract wouldn’t break the bank though and at least he could compete.