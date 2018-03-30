2018 Easter Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Good Friday to all of yinz.

I’m sitting here watching the Pittsburgh Pirates first game of 2018 and almost barfed during the bottom half of the 9th inning. Is this what we are in store for all season? What a horrible game this one is.

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be done with their bigger free agent additions this offseason, While they might add another player or two, I can’t see any being given a contract for more than the minimum for vested years. I think we could still see a safety with good special teams abilities being added in the coming weeks, however.

I hope all of you are enjoying the new site design. It has been a work in progress for the last month and we still have some tweaking to do in addition to adding one more unique thing. The biggest plus seems to be the site’s overall loading speed. We hope to have everything completed by the time the draft gets underway.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this late March Friday night and I hope several of you will do just that in the comments below.

Have a great and safe rest of your weekend and Happy Easter to all.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Name one player you’ve seen often associated as possibly being the Steelers first-round selection this year that you hope isn’t ultimately the pick.

2 – Is 2018 the last best chance for the Steelers to win a Super Bowl with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger?

3 – On a scale of 1-10, how would you grade the Steelers current roster going into this year’s draft and how would you have graded it at this same time last year?

4 – Assuming you were old enough at the time to remember it, what was your initial reaction right after the Steelers selected Roethlisberger in the first-round of the 2004 NFL Draft?

5 – Rank these positions entering the 2018 NFL Draft from most to least as it relates to Steelers need: (CB, DE, ILB, OLB, S)

Recap of Sweet 16: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions:

Question 1 – 93% of Steelers Depot respondents to this question believe that Kevin Colbert will have attended the Pro Day of the team’s first round draft pick this year.

Question 2 – 79% expect Cameron Sutton to play more defensive snaps than a rookie safety drafted in either the 1st or 2nd round this year. 11% believe the rookie safety would play more while 11% were hedgers saying, “it depends.” A 1st round rookie would get more snaps than Sutton while a 2nd rounder would get less.

Question 3 – It hasn’t happened yet but 61% believe that the Steelers will sign another outside unrestricted free agent to a multiyear contract by June 1.

Question 4 – I guess this question depends on what you consider a bargain when determining the odds of teams winning Super Bowl LIII. The Texan’s (22/1) 6 votes were the most for the 12 teams named. The Panthers (33/1) & Saints (18/1) were next with 4 votes each. Rams (14/1) had 3 votes. The Cowboys (28/1), Redskins (66/1) and Falcons (20/1) got 2 apiece. While the Jaguars (22/1), Chargers (33/1), Vikings (9/1), Chiefs (33/1) & Steelers (12/1) got 1 mention.

Question 5 – According to the average ranking by respondents the best quarterbacks in this year’s draft fall in this order: Sam Darnold (2.16); Baker Mayfield (2.72); Josh Rosen (2.76); Josh Allen (4.24); Mason Rudolph (4.5); Lamar Jackson (4.625). How’d we do Dave?