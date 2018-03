2018 NFL Draft: Pro Day Schedule Of Dates

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Monday in Indianapolis and on Wednesday the college pro day schedule will begin. While no official pro day schedule has been released by any of the major media sites as of yet, the fine folks at gbnreport.com have compiled a large list of dates for several colleges.

Alabama kicks off this year’s pro day schedule and that annual event will be getting underway right after this post is live. It will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are both present for it as there are several top-rated draft hopeful players they’re sure to be interested in.

As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.

This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released.

Note:

* = Schools that have 2 scheduled Pro Day’s

(1 at their school’s campus, and 1 at another school’s campus)

March 7 (Wednesday): ALABAMA; ALABAMA A&M; COLORADO; COLORADO STATE

March 8 (Thursday): ALABAMA STATE; FORDHAM; IDAHO; SAMFORD

March 9 (Friday): AUBURN; EASTERN WASHINGTON; RUTGERS

March 10 (Saturday): WASHINGTON

March 12 (Monday): HAMPTON; MONTANA; OLD DOMINION; SAINT FRANCIS (PA); TENNESSEE-MARTIN; TENNESSEE STATE; WILLIAM & MARY

March 13 (Tuesday): VANDERBILT; WAKE FOREST; EASTERN ILLINOIS; ELON; JACKSONVILLE STATE; MONTANA STATE; NORTHERN ARIZONA; RICHMOND; WESTERN ILLINOIS *; YOUNGSTOWN STATE

March 14 (Wednesday): OKLAHOMA; VIRGINIA TECH; PORTLAND STATE

March 15 (Thursday): UCLA; OKLAHOMA STATE; OREGON; VIRGINIA; MORGAN STATE

March 16 (Friday): JAMES MADISON; KENNESAW STATE; VMI

March 17 (Saturday): SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

March 19 (Monday): TENNESSEE; NORTH CAROLINA STATE; SYRACUSE; BUCKNELL; DELAWARE; PENN

March 20 (Tuesday): PENN STATE; FLORIDA STATE; SOUTH CAROLINA; TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO; CALIFORNIA; CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE; CHATTANOOGA; THE CITADEL

March 21 (Wednesday): SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA: GEORGIA; BOSTON COLLEGE; DUQUESNE; ILLINOIS STATE

March 22 (Thursday): OHIO STATE; STANFORD; NOTRE DAME; MISSOURI; GRAMBLING

March 23 (Friday): MICHIGAN; KENTUCKY; BETHUNE-COOKMAN; EASTERN KENTUCKY; MAINE; MOREHEAD STATE; VILLANOVA

March 24 (Saturday): CAL POLY

March 25 (Sunday): NORTHERN IOWA

March 26 (Monday): ARKANSAS; IOWA; SAM HOUSTON STATE; STONY BROOK

March 27 (Tuesday): MISSISSIPPI; TEXAS A&M; FLORIDA ATLANTIC; IOWA STATE; MONMOUTH; PRAIRIE VIEW A&M; SOUTHERN UTAH; STEPHEN F. AUSTIN; WAGNER

March 28 (Wednesday): FLORIDA; MIAMI; TEXAS; MISSISSIPPI STATE; UTEP; HOWARD; WESTERN ILLINOIS *

March 29 (Thursday): CENTRAL FLORIDA; LOUISVILLE; SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI; FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL; ALCORN STATE *; NORTH DAKOTA STATE; WEBER STATE

March 30 (Friday): JACKSONVILLE; MURRAY STATE; SOUTH DAKOTA; SOUTH DAKOTA STATE; YALE

April 2 (Monday): NORTH CAROLINA A&T; SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE

April 3 (Tuesday): BOISE STATE; ALCORN STATE *

April 4 (Wednesday): LSU; SOUTHERN

April 5 (Thursday): SOUTHERN METHODIST