2018 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Select Alabama Safety Ronnie Harrison In First Round

Most mock drafts have the Pittsburgh Steelers taking the same player. Lot of Leighton Vander Esch while a couple stragglers still believe they’re taking a running back. USA Today’s latest mock went in a slightly different direction though a name we’ve heard before. They have the team taking Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison in the first round.

Author Nate Davis writes about the selection:

“No, he’s not the next Troy Polamalu, but Harrison would be a nice fit for a Pittsburgh defense ready to move on from volatile Mike Mitchell.”

Harrison is considered a borderline first round selection. The Steelers have shown interest in him, meeting formally at the Combine. While viewed as more of a strong safety, if the team puts Sean Davis at free safety, a spot opens up for a guy like Harrison.

A junior, he has seven career interceptions and 3.5 sacks. Due to a lingering hamstring injury, he hasn’t worked out for scouts yet. Reports are he plans to do so on March 28th when the Crimson Tide holds a second Pro Day for guys like him and Rashaan Evans, another player linked to the Steelers. Pittsburgh brought nearly everyone to their first Pro Day, including Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, and Keith Butler.

The Steelers haven’t drafted a player from Bama in the entire Colbert era.

You can read a full scouting report on Harrison below.