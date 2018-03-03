2018 Steelers Combine Interview Masterlist (Updating)

Like we did last year, we’ll keep track of everyone the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly visit with during the 2018 NFL Combine, in addition to individual posts as we get word throughout the weekend. Last year, the Steelers visited with four of their draft picks at Indianapolis: T.J. Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cam Sutton, and Josh Dobbs. One prospect selected, 7th rounder Keion Adams, was not invited. So it is a relatively useful tool to narrow down the Steelers’ pool, especially in the early rounds.

We’ll be updating this list throughout the week.

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson/Louisville

Mason Rudolph/Oklahoma State

Running Back

Kerryon Johnson/Auburn (informal)

Tight End

Durham Smythe/Notre Dame

Troy Fumagalli/Wisconsin

Mike Gesicki/Penn State

Ian Thomas/Indiana

Dallas Goedert/South Dakota State

Will Dissly/Washington

Hayden Hurst/South Carolina

Wide Receiver

James Washington/Oklahoma State

Sources: Jeremy Fowler, Steel City Insider, Joe Rutter, Gregg Bell, Directly from select players