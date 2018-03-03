Hot Topics

    2018 Steelers Combine Interview Masterlist (Updating)

    By Alex Kozora March 3, 2018 at 09:30 am

    Like we did last year, we’ll keep track of everyone the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly visit with during the 2018 NFL Combine, in addition to individual posts as we get word throughout the weekend. Last year, the Steelers visited with four of their draft picks at Indianapolis: T.J. Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cam Sutton, and Josh Dobbs. One prospect selected, 7th rounder Keion Adams, was not invited. So it is a relatively useful tool to narrow down the Steelers’ pool, especially in the early rounds.

    We’ll be updating this list throughout the week.

    Quarterback

    Lamar Jackson/Louisville
    Mason Rudolph/Oklahoma State

    Running Back

    Kerryon Johnson/Auburn (informal)

    Tight End

    Durham Smythe/Notre Dame
    Troy Fumagalli/Wisconsin
    Mike Gesicki/Penn State
    Ian Thomas/Indiana
    Dallas Goedert/South Dakota State
    Will Dissly/Washington
    Hayden Hurst/South Carolina

    Wide Receiver

    James Washington/Oklahoma State

    Sources: Jeremy Fowler, Steel City Insider, Joe Rutter, Gregg Bell, Directly from select players

