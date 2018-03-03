2018 Steelers Combine Interview Masterlist (Updating)

Like we did last year, we’ll keep track of everyone the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly visit with during the 2018 NFL Combine, in addition to individual posts as we get word throughout the weekend. Last year, the Steelers visited with four of their draft picks at Indianapolis: T.J. Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cam Sutton, and Josh Dobbs. One prospect selected, 7th rounder Keion Adams, was not invited. So it is a relatively useful tool to narrow down the Steelers’ pool, especially in the early rounds.
We’ll be updating this list throughout the week.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson/Louisville
Mason Rudolph/Oklahoma State
Running Back
Kerryon Johnson/Auburn (informal)
Tight End
Durham Smythe/Notre Dame
Troy Fumagalli/Wisconsin
Mike Gesicki/Penn State
Ian Thomas/Indiana
Dallas Goedert/South Dakota State
Will Dissly/Washington
Hayden Hurst/South Carolina
Wide Receiver
James Washington/Oklahoma State
Sources: Jeremy Fowler, Steel City Insider, Joe Rutter, Gregg Bell, Directly from select players