2018 Sweet 16 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

How yinz doing? Happy Friday!

Well, spring has officially sprung and hopefully a lot of you reading this post can start looking forward to nice weather in the coming weeks instead of snow. It’s currently 69 in Las Vegas with a clear blue sky and a very slight breeze. Yesterday, however, it rained off and on all day and that is rarity for this city.

The Pittsburgh Steelers just wrapped a relatively busy week that included the official signings of outside unrestricted free agents Jon Bostic and Morgan Burnett. Additionally, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers was re-signed this week as well. It’s been a fun week when it comes to blahging about the Steelers and traffic on the site has been fatalistic for this time of the offseason.

I’m sure quite a few of you will be watching the basketball games tonight to see which final few teams make it to the Elite 8 round. I’m sure there are a few of you who are West Virginia fans as well.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer in the comments below on this Friday night and I hope several will do just that. Have a great weekend and please be safe.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As far as I can tell and remember, the last 8 first-round draft picks of the Steelers had their pro days attended by general manager Kevin Colbert and I can’t find out for sure if he was at the Missouri pro day as well to see Ziggy Hood. That said, will this year’s first-round selection be a player that Colbert attended their pro day?

2 – Between second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton and a rookie safety drafted in either the first or second round this year, which of the two would you expect to play more defensive snaps in 2018 barring any injuries to the team’s current starters?

2 – Will the Steelers sign any more outside unrestricted free agents to multi-year contracts between now and June 1?

3 – Of the Super Bowl LIII odds listed in this post, which team is the best bargain, in your opinion?

5 – Rank the these top QBs in this year’s draft class:

Josh Allen

Sam Darnold

Lamar Jackson

Baker Mayfield

Josh Rosen

Mason Rudolph

Recap of Happy New 2018 League Year: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions:

Question 1 – While 75.9% would be on board with the Steelers trading for Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks, there was a wide variety of what his worth would be. No one named a specific Steelers player they would trade but expressed his value in draft picks. Giving up the Steelers 3rd round pick in 2018 in exchange for Kendricks and the Eagles 4th round pick appeared to be the highest. The majority gauged his value to the Steelers at a 6th or 7th round choice though one was willing to give up both of this year’s 7th round picks. Others could go as high as a 5th if cash was included in the deal & others looked at a 4th or 6th round choice from the 2019 draft. Those that said no to a trade basically said; wait for him to be released and then sign him since the Eagle appear to be anxious to shed his salary. Latest news is that Kendricks had surgery on his knee yesterday and will be sidelined for a few weeks.

Question 2 – A few people were meh – if Mason Rudolph is the best available player when the Steelers make their first-round selection then so be it. The other reactions: “Stunned; don’t need; Shocked, disappointed and pissed; 😯😒🙄; FLOORED; not happy; disappointed; Pissed; ABSOLUTE FAIL; SURPRISED; JAW BREAKING SHOCK; DRIVING TO PITTSBURGH TO JUMP FROM A BRIDGE; WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENED; Nooooo!; MAY BREAK SOMETHING, NO WILL BREAK SOMETHING; NO Quarterback; MUTINY; SHOCK; tearing hair out; dumbfounded …” You get the drift; most of us think it is too early or Steelers to draft a quarterback in the first round – nothing personal Mason if you happen to be reading this.

Question 3 – Vontaze Burfict is still on the Cincinnati Bengals roster as of this morning. Just one week and a day for the 83.9% who said that Burfict would NOT be cut by March 31st to be proven right. Here were recent comments by head coach Marvin Lewis about Burfict’s latest suspension: “We were aware of it since the end of the season so whatever happens, happens. It doesn’t hold us back,” Lewis told Owczarski. “We’re going to miss a player, likely, for a few weeks, but there’s nothing we can do about it. That’s the way it goes. You’ve got to do things within the scope of what the players are asked to do all the time, and that’s important. Just gotta do it the right way.”

Question 4 – 84.4% believe that J.J. Wilcox will make the Steelers 53-man roster in 2018. So far, he’s still here.

Question 5 – The Cleveland Browns stock appears to be rising slightly. 54.8% predict that the Browns will not finish last in the AFC North on 2018.

Friday Night Flashback: Back in the 2017 NFL Conference Championship Weekend Friday Night questions (January 19), Dave Bryan asked you to name one draft eligible you were interested in seeing a breakdown of. So far, Steelers Depot has published 72 2018 NFL Draft Player Profiles.

Here are draft eligible players you named back in January that you wanted to see a breakdown of in the coming weeks: