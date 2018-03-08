Alabama DT Joshua Frazier Had Tuesday Dinner With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a large contingent at the Alabama pro day on Wednesday and that’s not surprising with so many top-rated defensive prospects being on display. Ahead of the pro day, however, at least one dinner with at least one former Alabama player took place.

According to defensive tackle Joshua Frazier, he had dinner Tuesday with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and a few other members of the organization. There’s a good chance that Frazier wasn’t the only player at that dinner, but for now he’s the only one that has come forward.

Had dinner with Mike Tomlin and Steelers organization tonight thanks… https://t.co/xJWI4sR6v9 — Ha HaClinton Frazier (@JoshuaFrazier69) March 7, 2018

Frazier, who Alex Kozora and I both included in our most recent mock drafts, is reportedly gaining some momentum after his 2017 season and combine showing, per Tony Pauline of draftanalyst.com. He reportedly did improve his broad jump to 8’3″ on Wednesday.

In the 39 games that Frazier played in at Alabama he totaled 28 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 pass breakups. At the recently concluded scouting combine he measured in at 6027, 321-pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Steelers new defensive line coach Karl Dunbar coached Frazier last season at Alabama as well.

The Steelers figure to be in the market for a late-round defensive tackle this year to replace Daniel McCullers, who isn’t likely to be back in 2018.