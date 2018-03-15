Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Good afternoon, Steelers Nation. We’re in the middle of free agency which for Pittsburgh, doesn’t mean much. But there’s plenty of chatter about what the team should do and as usual, lots of draft talk to mix in as well.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

1.) The Browns just released LB/S Jeremy Cash, any interest?

2.) Since Kevin Colbert’s era began in 2000, if my #’s are

correct, I have LSU as #3 overall and Alabama as #6 overall for total players

drafted. The average # of total players

drafted between the 2 schools per NFL team is a little over 6 in that same time

frame. The Steelers have drafted only 1 (Jerald Hawkins) between the 2 teams

and as we all know 0 from Alabama. Why do the Steelers seem to avoid these two

schools in the draft? (Other top

schools with Steeler selections in parentheses Ohio State 115 total, (8) Miami

104 total, (4) Florida 100 total, (5) Florida State 100 total (6) and Georgia

95 total (5).

Alex: Cash, eh, not really. But I haven’t seen him play in the league. Take it or leave it.

That’s a good question about the schools. Hard to give a concrete answer. Some of it is just randomness of the draft. Not the right time, right pick, right need. Some of it could be a fear of how overworked those players are. Maybe they feel the players aren’t developing enough in the NFL. Maybe they’re looking for higher upside players and they think guys who go to Bama are “maxed out” by the time they leave school. I couldn’t really tell you. And I’m banking Colbert won’t either.

Steelers12:

I gotta ask these 2 qudsquest alex

1. Do u see a mike Wallace/steelers reunion?

2. Could u see steelers releasing Foster and signing Pouncey and converting him to guard?

Alex: A very blunt no and no to you, my man. Wallace has no reason to return, Steelers have no reason to sign a WR who wants to play the number of snaps he will.

Why release Foster? For a guy with bad hips? If you want to piss off the locker room sure, release one of your leaders. But that’s what bad teams do.

Michael James: Can they whip Jack Lambert into decent shape until the new season starts? Might still be better than what they have now as their #2 ILB.

Alex: I bet he can still cover better than Sean Spence…

foremania: Will the Steelers have any legitimate interest in, or inquire on, either S/CB Tyrann Mathieu or even-more-recently released CB Jason McCourty?

Alex: They probably have interest in Mathieu. But that isn’t the problem. Heavy market going after him. Not many 25 year olds with All-Pro on their resume hitting the market. Price tag won’t be cheap, even if he says he isn’t about the money (an easy thing to say until you’re looking at a contract).

McCourty…maybe if there was a need. But they’re good at corner. So that doesn’t help you.

The Tony: Alex,

Did you fill out a March Madness bracket? If so, who’s in your Final Four?

Alex: Ugh. Yes I did, Tony, but I am an idiot.

I do one bracket a year. Joined a group with some people I went to college with. Told myself to make the bracket Tuesday, don’t look at it again until the tourney starts (because I always second guess and make changes). So filled it out. Look at it right after tip-off today…and the bracket wasn’t for my group. It was just the general “make a bracket” that floats in ESPN’s ether.

So before any team lost…my bracket is busted. And I’ve lost all interest in the tourney because I’m a bad sports fan. I don’t want to even look at it now. UNC was my winner. TCU is my darkhorse. Keep Pitt basketball alive, Jamie Dixon.

Bill Sechrengost: Hi Alex. So if the Steelers draft spot comes up and Rashaan Evans, Justin Reid, Jessie Bates, and Leighton Vander Esch are all still available, who would you take?

Alex: In order…

1. Justin Reid. Yes, there’s a projection. But he can offer true, big-play ability. Something this secondary is missing big time.

2. Rashaan Evans. It’s close between he and LVE. Subject to change.

3. LVE. Combine definitely impressed me.

4. Jessie Bates. I like Bates. But is there anything elite about his game? Not seeing that. And his frame worries me.

steelmann58: Alex will the steelers draft a RB like in round 3 or 5?

Alex: I can’t see it in the first or second like so many in the national media believe. You know Bell will be here, you know he’ll play 90% of the snaps. Your top two picks gotta produce Day One. But I think the conversation begins in the third round. Hopefully someone with return value. You don’t have to get the workhorse this year. You can go a little more niche.

Steel Realist PAul:

My question is around the Steelers 1st round pick. And the more I think about it, the more I believe the pick could very well be QB M. Rudolph. When you consider the Steelers likely don’t finish inside the top 25 picks next year, it’s hard to imagine them getting a better view – should they believe he has the skill set.

Also, considering the ILB and Safety positions don’t appear strong at 28..

Thoughts??

Alex: I think it’s obvious they like Rudolph. They had him specially checked at the Senior Bowl. But the first is a tough sell. Like I said above, you want guys who can produce right away. Super Bowl window is tight. Probably last year of the Killer Bs with Bell. And they’re going to use it on a guy who can’t help them at all?

I think they’re doing homework on him because…

1. They like him.

2. If he takes a crazy draft day tumble (not impossible, look at where Tom Savage was once projected)

3. As Dave Bryan pointed out, Steelers beginning the process of evaluating QBs, seeing where they need to get better, for when they eventually have to replace Big Ben in 3-4 years

4. Having these QBs evaluated in case in several years, one of them becomes available (through trade or FA). Then they have a ton of data/info on who the guy is, who they want to target.

Still not expecting a QB this year at all. And I’ll be upset if they take one.

James P. Kelly: Given your druthers and the S profile of the draft class, would you rather Sean Davis played SS and they drafted a FS, or the reverse?

Alex: Yes. I want Davis to stay at SS. Stop moving him around. Let him learn a position. And while bad tackling is hard to hide anywhere, I’m not comfortable putting Davis in all that grass as a last line of defense. Say what you will about Mike Mitchell, dude made open field tackles.

SkoolHouseRoxx: What up, Young Alex! How would you feel about releasing Foster and moving forward with Finney at guard?

Alex: Would feel terrible. Why dump Foster? He’s solid. Then you just have to address depth and find a swing interior OL, spending draft capital on a guy who may or may not work out. The offensive line is great. Don’t mess with a good thing. If it ain’t broke…

MP34: Alex, do the recent roster cuts dictate that the Steelers MUST sign an outside FA to help at safety? Is drafting two safeties more likely at this point?

Alex: It’s difficult to say they “must.” There’s no guarantee. Money has to be right, fit has to be right, character has to be right, the safety has to choose Pittsburgh. But I think it’s an obvious indication they are making a big splash at safety. First you try with free agency, then to the draft. Both are possible.