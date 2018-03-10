Best Play/Worst Play: T.J. Watt

New series we’re kicking off here on Steelers Depot. To begin a recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season, a look at the singular best and worst play from each player on the roster. If I wanted to sum up a players season in 30 seconds, these are the plays I would look at.

Back at it with T.J. Watt.

Best Play: Breakup Vs Jordy Nelson

Finding a 3-4 outside linebacker is complicated. It’s not all about the ability to pass rush, even if that still tops the charts. They have to be able to handle every assignment and increasingly, must be able to cover. That’s what the Steelers found in Watt and he showed up in this primetime game in a primetime matchup. Reaches across Nelson’s body on this shallow cross to get his hand in there and break the throw up.

That’s knowledge of the route concept, the athleticism to close, and the ability to finish. One of those moments where you realize why the team was so high on him.

Worst Play: Pass Rush Attempt Vs Indianapolis Colts

His whole outing against Indianapolis was arguably his worst performance of the season. This play sorta sums the whole thing up. Head down, no technique, just gets driven to the ground off the ball and offering no sort of pass rush. Other plays we can show from this game but in a nutshell, the aim of this post, this was his worst.

