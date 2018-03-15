Browns Cut Former Steelers WR Sammie Coates After One Season

After one season with the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Sammie Coates now finds himself looking for a new team.

Coates, who was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Browns along with a seventh-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in exchange for Cleveland’s sixth-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft just prior to the start of the 2017 regular season, was apparently cut on Thursday.

Thanks cleveland for the opportunity! — Sammie Coates (@sammiecoates11) March 15, 2018

In his one season with the Browns, Coates caught just 6 passes for 70 yards in the 12 games that he played in. He played just less than 100 total offensive snaps in 2017 with the Browns but did play 34.7% of all special teams snaps.

The Steelers originally drafted Coates in the third-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Auburn,. In his two seasons with the Steelers he caught 22 passes for 446 yards and 2 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if Coates can catch on with another team now and thus get one final shot to stick in the NFL. One has to think the Steelers aren’t likely going to want to bring Coates back but stranger things have happened.