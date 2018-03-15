Colbert And Tomlin Attend Oklahoma State’s Pro Day

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert continue to make their Pro Day rounds. Today, they’re attending Oklahoma State, according to this tweet from NFL Network’s Andrew Groover.

28 teams credentialed for @CowboyFB pro day today including Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and Giants OC Mike Shula #okstate #masonrudolph #jameswashington — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 15, 2018

Two big names they’re checking out. QB Mason Rudolph and WR James Washington, two players the team had formal meetings with at this year’s Combine and from what I gathered at the Senior Bowl, two players they like.

Rudolph is viewed as a potential first round quarterback though his draft stock is tougher to read. Most believe he’ll get selected after Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen. He’ll likely compete with Lamar Jackson to be the fifth one off the board. As a senior, he threw 37 touchdowns to just nine interceptions and 92 TDs in his career with the Cowboys. He was slated to attend the Senior Bowl but a foot sprain held him out so this is a chance to get a long lok at him. Colbert has previously referred to this QB class as “intriguing.”

Washington is the big playmaker who fits what the Steelers look for at the position. While he didn’t run particularly fast at the Combine, in the 4.5s, he averaged nearly 20 yards per catch in his career and surpassed that number last season. He was one of the standout stars at this years Senior Bowl. A touchdown maven, finding the end zone 39 times in his career. Washington is likely an early to mid second round selection.

You can view Rudolph’s scouting report below. We’ll definitely have one for Washington in the near future.