Contract Details For New Steelers ILB Jon Bostic

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a two-year free agent contract on Monday and now we know the details of that deal.

Bostic’s two-year contract totals out at $4 million and as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported, included a $1.4 million signing bonus. Based on the salary cap decrease on the NFLPA report and Fowler’s report, Bostic is scheduled to earn base salaries of $800,000 and $1.8 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Bostic’s salary cap charge in 2018 will be $1.5 million and $2.5 million in 2019.

The Steelers effectively used only $1.02 million of their available salary cap space to sign Bostic, according to the NFLPA records. The team has $5,342,746 in available salary cap space pending the contract of new safety Morgan Burnett being filed.

Bostic was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2013 and after his first two years in the league with them he was traded to the New England Patriots in 2015. After one season with the Patriots he was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2016. After missing the entire 2016 season with a foot injury, Bostic signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017.

YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE 2018 $800,000 $700,000 $0 $1,500,000 2019 $1,800,000 $700,000 $0 $2,500,000