The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed running back Fitzgerald Toussaint to a one-year contract on Thursday and as expected, it’s a minimum salary benefit deal that comes with a reduced salary cap charge that did not include a signing bonus, according to the latest NFLPA update and former NFL agent Joel Corry.

Toussaint is scheduled to earn a base salary of $790,000 in 2018. Being as Toussaint is a player with four or more years of NFL experience and he was given the minimum salary for his accrued years in the league, his contract qualifies for the minimum salary benefit in the CBA.

Toussaint’s 2018 salary cap charge will be $630,000, which is the minimum base salary a player with two accrued seasons can earn in 2018.

In short, the Steelers used just $150,000 of their available salary cap space to sign Toussaint as the running back displaces a player with a cap charge of $480,000 that was in the top 51 salaries of players currently under contract for the 2017 season.

Toussaint, who was originally signed in 2014 by the Baltimore Ravens, is expected to compete for a depth running back spot this year during training camp. He has been on and off the Steelers 53-man roster the last three seasons.

According to the NFLPA, the Steelers are $6,362,746 under the salary cap pending the inclusion of the signing of linebacker Jon Bostic.

Contract Details For Steelers RB Fitzgerald Toussaint

YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE 2018 $790,000 $0 $0 $630,000