Former Steelers CB Ross Cockrell Signs Two-Year, $6.8 Million Contract With Panthers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell is now a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Cockrell, who played last year for the New York Giants after the Steelers traded him to them just ahead of the start of the regular season, signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Panthers on Friday, according to the company that represents him.

Congrats to Ross Cockrell on signing a two year $6.8M contract with the @Panthers #reignsportsfamily pic.twitter.com/uWp1qaG0T2 — Reign Sports Management (@reign_sports) March 23, 2018

The Panthers will now be the fourth NFL team that Cockrell has played for. After entering the NFL in 2014 as fourth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills, Cockrell only last one season there and was waived by them just prior to the start of the 2015 season. The Steelers quickly signed Cockrell to a one-year contract after he cleared waivers and he was on their 53-man roster the next two seasons.

After re-signing Cockrell to a one-year restricted tender nearly one full year ago, the Steelers ultimately traded him this past September to the Giants for what would ultimately turn out to be a 2018 seventh-round draft pick.

Last season with the Giants, Cockrell had 50 total tackles, 11 total passes defensed and recorded 3 interceptions in the 681 total defensive snaps that he played. He made 9 snaps for the Giants.

Below are all three of Cockrell’s interceptions with the Giants last season.

ONE

TWO

THREE