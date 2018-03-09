Hot Topics

    Fowler: J.J. Wilcox Could Be In The Mix To Start In 2018

    By Alex Kozora March 9, 2018 at 03:57 pm

    There’s a headline that should catch your attention. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, safety J.J. Wilcox may not only return this upcoming season, he could be a starter. Here’s what Fowler tweeted out earlier Friday.

    Of course, no decisions have been made yet. Wilcox, at least for how little he was used last year, is owed quite a bit of money. Pittsburgh would save $3.125 million (before displacement) if Wilcox is released. And I can’t help but wonder if some of these reports are agent spun for how freakin’ positive they sound, as if he was coming off a career year.

    After trading for him last season, Wilcox saw action with the defense early in the system. But his play didn’t impress and he was benched when Mike Mitchell got healthy. After several special teams penalties, Wilcox finished the year as a regular inactive. It’s difficult to see him go from there to the starter. But that’s the report, at least.

    The fact Mitchell will be released does bode well for Wilcox’s chances of remaining with the team for at least a little while longer.

    It’ll be a mighty interesting next couple of days, that’s for sure.

