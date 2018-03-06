Fowler: Steelers Had Formal Meeting With RB Derrius Guice At Combine

The big running back news of the day will come whenever the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announce they’ve placed the franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell. But as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out, it isn’t the only positional news of the day. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, he reported the team had a formal interview with LSU’s Derrius Guice.

Since Steelers RB is a popular topic this week: The Steelers had a formal meeting with LSU RB Derrius Guice at the NFL combine. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 6, 2018

Guice is viewed as a late first round pick, roughly where the Steelers will be picking. Ranked a top two or three running back by most draftniks, he rushed for over 1200 yards in 2017 and the focal point of the Tigers’ offense. That’s actually considered a down year from what he did in 2016 where he ran for more than 1300 yards, averaged 7.6 yards per carry, and scored 16 times.

At his Combine workout, he ran a 4.49 40 and jumped 31.5 inches in the vertical. He’s been mocked to the Steelers i several national media drafts.

A first round pick at running back is unlikely but still early in the draft process, nothing can be ruled out. As what’s been reported, the team met with three running backs at Indianapolis. Check out our masterlist we’ve compiled over the weekend. We have 29 out of a possible 60.