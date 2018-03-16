Happy New 2018 League Year: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to the first weekend of the 2018 NFL league year!

As most of you probably expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been spectators so far during the free agent signing period and there’s currently no signs that will change over the weekend. For now, all fans will likely need to settle for the team re-signing running back Fitzgerald Toussaint as the team’s early free agency splash. Hey, at least the Pittsburgh Penguins have another run at yet another championship forthcoming and the Pittsburgh Pirates season will start in roughly two weeks. The 2018 NFL Draft will also be here before you know it.

Not much is happening with me this weekend outside of watching a little bit of March Madness®. I did get a chance to have breakfast with our very own Melanie H. Friedlander, MD last Sunday here in Vegas and it was great to finally meet her after having her contribute on the site the last few years. Make sure you follow her on Twitter at Girlsurgeon if not already doing so.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I hope several oblige me in the comments below. Have a great weekend and please be safe.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Would you be on board with the Steelers trading for Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks? If so, what would you be willing to see Pittsburgh give up for a player with two years left on his current contract.

2 – What would be your reaction if the Steelers drafted Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph in the first-round with the 28th overall selection?

3 – True or false: The Cincinnati Bengals will cut linebacker Vontaze Burfict by March 31 when his $2 million roster bonus is due to be paid to him as a result of his recent four-game suspension he’s facing for using PEDs.

4 – True or false: Safety J.J. Wilcox will make the Steelers 53-man roster in 2018.

5 – True or false: The Cleveland Browns will not finish last in the AFC North in 2018.

Recap of Final 2017 Weekend Friday Night Questions:

Question 1- The Cleveland Browns’ trade for wide receiver Jarvis Landry has caught a good portion of Steelers Depot readers attention. After going 1-31 the past two seasons and 10 straight losing seasons, most any transaction the Browns make has rarely been taken seriously. With over $100 million in cap space (may be less now) and 12 draft picks, Cleveland is now seen as making good moves including the acquisition of Landry. Several readers noted that picking Saqoun Barkley along with acquiring a potential franchise quarterback with the 4th overall pick or acquiring a competent free agent passer will make the Browns “dangerous” perhaps even competing for the AFC North title sooner rather than later. As Chris92021 said, “We will actually have to take them seriously.”

Question 2 – Bud Dupree with 43.5% & Artie Burns at 34.8% were voted to be the two Steelers most likely to be the next “whipping boy” for the fanbase. Sean Davis was a distant third at 13%. The only others getting votes were Vince Williams and Diva’On Bell at 4% each.

Question 3 – Only 34.3% believe that Le’Veon Bell will sign a long-term contract prior to the July 16 deadline. Just hope he plays the best football of his career in 2018 for the Steelers whether tagged or signed to a longer term. Super Bowl MVP for the Steelers would be nice.

Question 4 – 72.7% of respondents believed that the Steelers should let Eli Rogers test his value in the free agent market. It appears that has happened; perhaps he will sign for the Steelers for a lower price if no other teams bite.

Question 5 -79.4% of respondents believe that the Steelers first round pick will be one of the ten players that Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora discussed on a Terrible Podcast last week.

Friday Night Flashback: Back on Super Bowl weekend; Dave asked, where will Kirk Cousins be playing in 2018? Out of the 7 teams named; only two respondents named the Minnesota Vikings. Kudos to Darth Blount 47 & Jeff McNeil for an excellent prognostication.