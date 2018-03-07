Le’Veon Bell Says He Will Not Sit Out 2018 Season, Will Be ‘At Facility Week One’

Le’Veon Bell held what amounted to a press conference on his Instagram account Wednesday night. The main topic, as you’d expect, is his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Same of what Bell said was what we’ve heard before. But Bell, initially at least, confirmed that he will not miss any regular season action even if a long-term deal doesn’t get done.

“Am I going to sit out? No, I am not going to sit out. I will be in the facility Week One,” Bell said, responding to one fan’s question.

However, he seemed to flip-flop on that answer several times. He initially said the talks of him holding out into the regular season and contemplating retirement came from him being emotional about the whole situation. Then, he said he may not be there until Week Four. He finished the comment by stating his return would be the same as last year, showing up shortly before the regular season begins.

Bell explained the true issue with him and the team trying to get together on a contract number.

“It’s not so much money, I think that the problem is. I think it’s more of me being valued as to where I feel like I produce.”

He rejected the arguments about being double the next highest paid back, Devonta Freeman, saying it was Freeman’s decision to sign the contract he did and that shouldn’t influence Bell’s demands.

He used examples of Chris Johnson and Adrian Peterson’s contracts as the benchmark of where he should be paid. He cited Peterson making $14 million per year in 2011 and Johnson $12 million several years ago. Bell wondered, and fairly, if can interject my opinion, why the market has gone down so much over recent years even as the salary cap has increased and other positions continue to make more.

Peterson averaged $14.3 million on the contract he signed in September 2011 while Johnson got about $13.5 million a the same year (before Peterson).

Later on, he was asked if he will play with the franchise tag.

“I will play this year with the tag.”

He brushed back on the argument that the Steelers scored as many points without him in the lineup as with him.

“When you’re playing football and you’re running the ball, you’re controlling the game. If you’re dropping 25 points and we ran 78-80 plays when I’m playing, that means the opposing offense doesn’t have the ball as much.The stat needs to be…how much is the opposing offense getting? They aren’t getting the ball as much.”

He ended it by saying he and the team are still working on a deal getting done.

“We’re getting closer and closer.”

So while a little confusing, the overall takeaway from his 15 minute conversation is that Bell will report to the team for the Week One opener. We’ll see if that holds true.