Maryland LB Jermaine Carter Jr. Has Pre-Draft Visit With Steelers

Maryland linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. reportedly has a pre-draft visit set up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Draft Analyst’s Tony Pauline. Pauline blurbed that in his recap of the Terps Pro Day.

“Carter has four official pre-draft visits scheduled with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. He was also interviewed by linebacker coaches from the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.”

Per his report, Carter had a solid pro-day showing. He ran in the high 4.6’s and jumped 34.5 inches in the vert. A 37 game starter and two-time team captain, he ended 2017 with 90 tackles and 3.5 sacks. In his career, he recorded more than 300 tackles, 29.5 for a loss, with 9.5 QB takedowns. He led Maryland in tackles for the last three seasons.

Pauline says he is viewed as a later Day Three selection. NFL Draft Scout currently has him rated as a UDFA. As we’ve pointed out before, the Steelers will have plenty of roster spots open even after the draft, perhaps putting an extra high priority on finding those UDFA gems, moreso than previous seasons.

Carter will make for the 6th pre-draft visit that’s been reported. It’s no surprise five of those names, Carter included, are on the defensive side of the football. So far, the lone offensive player we know about is Penn wide receiver Justin Watson, whose visit was announced yesterday. Follow our pre-draft visit tracker to stay current on that list. It comes in pretty handy when making mock drafts.