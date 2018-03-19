New Steelers LB Jon Bostic Says Late 2017 Injury No Longer An Issue

It was reported on Sunday that the Pittsburgh Steelers had come to terms on a two-year contract with unrestricted free agent linebacker Jon Bostic and that all was left for him to do was to pass a physical and sign his contract. According to the Steelers official Twitter account on Monday, all of that now appears to have happened.

Bostic, who suffered a knee injury last season in Week 15 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, was ultimately placed on the Reserve/Injured list and thus missed the final two games of the regular season. He reportedly said Monday that he could have returned for finale and that his injury is not an issue.

“I’ve been running, cutting, doing everything,” per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Bostic played extremely well against the run in his one season with the Colts and his signing now gives the Steelers some flexibility when it comes to the early rounds of draft as it relates to the inside linebacker position.

I’ll have a new statistical breakdown on Bostic’s 2017 season with the Colts later on Monday that will center around his run stops of 3 yards or less.

Bostic was asked Monday about him replacing Ryan Shazier and said. “I would never say replace. He’s a special player and I’m sure he’s definitely going to be back at some point. For me, all I’m supposed to do is come in here and work hard.”

