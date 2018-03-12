NFL Free Agency 2018: Legal Tampering Period Begins At Noon

The 2018 NFL league year will officially begin on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST but today marks a significant day on the league’s calendar ahead of that happening as the legal tampering period will begin at noon eastern time.

Beginning at 12 noon, New York time, on March 12th and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 14th, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2017 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 14. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 14.

During the legal tampering period we’re sure to see reports of signings around the NFL that should become official on Wednesday and that will include quite a few of the higher-profile players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers choose to legally tamper with any players over the course of the next few days, one can easily speculate that it would likely be those that play either the inside linebacker or safety positions.

Last year at this same time the Steelers weren’t involved in any early free agent period signings. In fact, their first free agent signing took place on March 15 last year, six days into the period, and it was wide receiver Justin Hunter. After signing Hunter, the Steelers then proceeded to sign running back Knile Davis and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh on March 20 and defensive end Tyson Alualu on March 21.