Only One Steelers Scout Spotted At Auburn 2018 Pro Day

A few pro days are taking place on Friday and the main event appears to be at Auburn, where 26 draft hopefuls were scheduled to go through the paces.

Leading the list of Auburn players working out on Friday is running back Kerryon Johnson, linebacker Jeff Holland, defensive backs Carlton Davis, Jason Smith, Nick Ruffin, offensive linemen Wilson Bell, Casey Dunn, Austin Golson and Darius James.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are represented at the Auburn pro day, I’ve only noticed one scout from the organization and I believe it is Rick Reiprish, as you can see in the picture below. In other words, I’ve yet to spot Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin or general manager Kevin Colbert as it doesn’t appear as either attended it. I have, however, spotted New York Jets outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene, an Auburn alumni and former Steelers player. He was spending time with Holland.

Not positive, but think this is #Steelers scout Rick Reiprish pic.twitter.com/Y2Ml30ulfP — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) March 9, 2018

The Auburn pro day is being broadcast live on the SEC Network and you should be able to watch an archived version of it on ESPN.com later. If I locate any other members of the Steelers in attendance I will update this post.