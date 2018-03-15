Pauline: Tomlin Has Pro Day Dinner With WR James Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers sent the decision-makers to today’s Oklahoma State Pro Day. There were several prospects to watch but Mike Tomlin might be honing in on a pair of names. According to Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, Tomlin had dinner with WR James Washington and S Tre Flowers Wednesday night.

From Pauline:

“I’m told Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had dinner with receiver James Washington and safety Tre Flowers last night.”

Washington is a big playmaker who averaged nearly 20 yards per catch in his Cowboys career while finding the end zone 39 times. Pauline says Washington did not have a great Pro Day workout, dropping too many passes. Reportedly, he ran in the low 4.5’s after running a 4.54 at the Combine and jumped 39.5 inches in the vert. He is viewed as an early to mid day two selection but could be in the mix for Pittsburgh if he falls to pick 60. The Steelers are looking to replace Martavis Bryant, who will be moving on in 2019.

Flowers is a highly experienced safety, starting three full years and half of his freshmen season. Last year, he racked up 80 tackles, picked off a pair of passes, and forced a fumble. He won the team’s 2016 Barry Sanders Award, given to the player who contributed the most for the least recognition. Flowers comes from an athletic family; his brother plays football, his sister basketball, and his dad played five years in the NFL as a defensive end.

At the Combine, he ran a 4.45 40, jumped 34.5 inches in the vert, and 10’2″ in the broad. He put up 18 reps on the bench press. At 6’3 202 pounds, he’s one of the biggest safeties in this years class. NFL Draft Scout currently projects him to be a seventh round pick and their 10th rated strong safety.

Look for scouting reports on both before the draft begins.