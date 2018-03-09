Rapoport: Browns Trading For WR Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns aren’t messing around this offseason. Not only will they have two top five picks, they just added a top wide receiver. According to multiple reports, first broken by Ian Rapoport, the Browns just traded for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Sources: The #Browns are expected to trade for #Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2018

Adam Schefter reported the team is expected to give up two draft picks to acquire Landry.

Landry signed the franchise tag earlier this week in anticipation of getting traded. He led the NFL with 112 receptions last year, working mostly out of the slot. He also caught a career high nine touchdowns. While he’s not much of a vertical threat, he’s the reliable, third down weapon teams covet. Landry tied for the fourth most third down catches in 2017 with 28, trailing only Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen, and Larry Fitzgerald. For Cleveland, no wide receiver caught more than six (Duke Johnson led them with 27).

It’s an immediate upgrade to a WR group that desperately needed one. Assuming they draft a QB and potentially nab Saquan Barkley, look out. The Browns might actually have a threatening offense this season.