Rapoport: Chris Hubbard To Sign With Cleveland Browns

The first Pittsburgh Steelers free agent is signing elsewhere. Though this comes as no surprise. Chris Hubbard is expected to sign a five year contract with the Cleveland Browns. News was first reported by NFLN’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Browns are expected to sign OT Chris Hubbard to a 5-year deal worth $37.5M with nearly $18M guaranteed, source said. More help up front for Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

What is a little surprising is the massive amount of money he’s getting. That should cement him into the starting role at right tackle, the missing piece along the Browns’ offensive line. He also reunites with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Hubabrd was a UDFA out of UAB in 2013. He latched onto the Steelers roster as a versatile backup, capable of playing all five spots, and saw serious playing time in 2017 with Marcus Gilbert’s suspensions and injury.

The Steelers will look to Jerald Hawkins, Matt Feiler, and perhaps a draft pick to replace him. And Pittsburgh should get back a high compensation pick, potentially a third rounder, next year.