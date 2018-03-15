RB Fitzgerald Toussaint Re-Signs With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first addition of free agency. Or really, their first re-signing. Fitzgerald Toussaint is back with the team per his agent Vince Calo, who tweeted this out about ten minutes ago.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports it is a one year deal. No surprise there. The worth of the contract hasn’t been announced but you can almost guarantee it’s for the minimum.

Toussaint spent the first half of last season on the Steelers practice squad before swapping spots with Terrell Watson. He replaced him as the teams kick returner, running back six of them for a measly 15.7 yard average. He carried the ball six times for 25 yards. He has 33 career carries as a Steeler, averaging 3.3 yards per tote.

He will compete for the #3 job this summer though other competition – including the possibility of bringing Stevan Ridley back – will definitely be added at some point. Toussaint has been with the team since 2015. He was originally signed as a UDFA by the Baltimore Ravens back in 2014.