Report: Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict Facing Four-Game Suspension For Using PEDs

A few days ago there was a rumor that the Cincinnati Bengals were close to trading linebacker Vontaze Burfict to the Oakland Raiders but no such kind of transaction has materialized since. Now, and judging by a Friday report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, neither the Bengals nor the Raiders will likely be able to have the services of Burfict for the first four games of the 2018 regular season.

According to Schefter, Burfict is now facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Drug policy and that is pending an appeal.

Bengals’ LB Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Drug policy, pending appeal, league sources tell ESPN. No appeal date yet. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2018

Burfict is no stranger to fines and suspensions and he missed the first three games of the 2017 regular season as a result of the latter.

Developing rest of story.