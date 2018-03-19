Report: Jon Bostic’s Two-Year Contract With Steelers Worth Up To $4 Million

The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized a two-year contract with free agent inside linebacker Jon Bostic on Monday and now we are getting some specifics related to that deal.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bostic’s two-year contract is with up to $4 million and reportedly included a $1.4 million signing bonus. While Fowler does not provide the specific base salaries for Bostic’s two years and if there are any roster or workout bonuses, the assumption of Fowler is that his 2018 salary cap charge might wind up being under $2 million.

I will update this post with more specifics as soon as the become available.

For example, if Bostic’s 2018 base salary is $790,000 and there are no roster or workout bonuses included for the year, his salary cap charge would be $1.49 million. Such a contract constructed as such would essentially mean the Steelers used up just $1.01 million of their available salary cap space in signing Bostic.

Last year the Steelers signed defensive end Tyson Alualu to a two-year, $6 million contract and that deal included a $1.25 signing bonus and a 2017 roster bonus of $500,000 so until we know the specifics of Bostic’s breakdown, we won’t know his cap charges for 2018 and 2019.

Once again, we’ll know the exact contract breakdown very soon and I will pass it along to you whenever those numbers surface.

