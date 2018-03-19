Report: S Michael Thomas Visiting Steelers Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have their third free agent vistior of the offseason. Former Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas is visiting Pittsburgh today. That news was reported by Alain Poupart, lead writer of the Dolphins’ team site. He tweeted the news out a little while ago.

.@Michael31Thomas is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers today. — Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) March 19, 2018

Thomas has been known as an elite special teamer for several years while still carving out a niche role defensively. We wrote about why the Steelers should target him in our free agent wishlist.

At the time, here is what I wrote.

“I love Thomas, though I don’t see him as a fit to be a starting FS the way Boston or Tandy could. Thomas is more of a Swiss army knife. I don’t know exactly what I’d do with him. But there’s a lot I could try. He’s played strong safety, a little free, a hybrid player, nickel corner, and top level special teamer.

The special team aspect really makes me want to sign him. Using Pro Football Reference’s Play Index, from 2014 to 2017, he has racked up a ridiculous 46 special teams tackles. Here they are year by year.

2017: 9

2016: 17

2015: 11

2014: 9″

In addition to his special teams ace status, he played 151 snaps on defense in 2017. In 24 career starts, he has one interception, which came off Tom Brady in 2013, his rookie season. Which you can see here, in all its glory.

Adding Thomas would be a great replacement for Robert Golden, a special teams leader who the team released at the start of the new league year. We floated the idea out again at that time.

Steelers should go look to sign Miami’s Michael Thomas. Elite special teamer to seamlessly replace Golden. SS/dime value. Should be relatively cheap. (and he picked off Tom Brady once). — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 14, 2018

Thomas played on a restricted tender last year, serving as the Dolphins’ special teams captain. He reportedly turned down a three year offer from another team to stay in Miami.

We’ll certainly update if he signs.

In addition to Thomas, the team has already signed ILB Jon Bostic. WR/special teams ace Matthew Slater reportedly visited over the weekend but left unsigned.