Report: Steelers Bringing In S Nat Berhe For Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bringing in former New York Giants safety Nat Berhe for a visit. This news was first reported by Steelers Nation earlier this week and confirmed by other outlets today.

Berhe, a fifth round pick of the 2014 draft, is coming off his rookie deal with New York. Berhe made two starts over that time, recording 37 total tackles, forcing one fumble, and recording one sack. He spent most of his time on special teams, logging over 250 snaps there in 2017, recording seven tackles there per Pro Football Reference’s Play Index. He’s known for his hard-hitting style, earning him the nickname “The Missile.”

Concussions have plagued him throughout his career already, missing about half of 2016 after suffering two of them. Speaking to the New York Daily News in early 2017, Berhe said he disagreed with the NFL’s strict concussion protocol.

“At this point, I’m 25,” Berhe said. “I’ve been playing the game since I was in high school. Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen, if it hasn’t already happened. So I’m not really too worried about that.”

Standing in at 5’10, 193 pounds, Berhe ran a 4.71 at the 2014 NFL Combine, jumping 35.5 inches in the vert and 9’9″ in the broad. He did better that terrible 40 time at his Pro Day, improving to a 4.55.

Bringing in Berhe would be a special teams focused move, just as the team attempted to do with Matthew Slater and Michael Thomas. Slater ended up re-signing with the New England Patriots and Thomas inked a two-year deal with the Giants.