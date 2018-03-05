Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Expected To Franchise Tag RB Le’Veon Bell By Tuesday Deadline

    By Dave Bryan March 5, 2018 at 08:39 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to sign running back Le’Veon Bell to a long-term contract extension and with the annual franchise tag deadline being Tuesday afternoon, the organization is expected to tag the All-Pro a second year in a row, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

    None of this report is a bit surprising as this was the expected course of action if Bell and the Steelers couldn’t come to terms on a long-term contract prior to the March 6 franchise tag deadline.

    The tag, if used again this year on Bell, will cost the Steelers $14.54 million. The running back is probably wanting a long-term contract that averages at least $15 million a season with over $25 million in fully guaranteed money.

    When and if the Steelers use the franchise tag on Bell in the coming hours they will then have until the mid-July deadline to work out a long-term deal with him. In the meantime, it won’t be surprising if Bell skips the team’s annual OTA sessions like he did last year once give the franchise tag.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE