Report: Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Present For Georgia Pro Day

Georgia is holding their annual pro day on Wednesday and the Pittsburgh Steelers have at least one key person on hand to observe it.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is present for the Wednesday Georgia pro day that will feature several top-rated draft prospects.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, Lions GM Bob Quinn & coach Matt Patricia, and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst at @FootballUGA Pro Day. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 21, 2018

Linebacker Roquan Smith, edge rusher Lorenzo Carter and running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are just a few of the former Georgia players expected to receive quite a bit of attention from NFL personnel on Wednesday.

Many believe that Smith will be long gone by the time the Steelers currently scheduled 28th overall selection in the first-round rolls around. He would be an excellent fit with the Steelers should he somehow manage to land in Pittsburgh. He registered 252 total tackles of which 20.5 resulted in losses in his three seasons at Georgia. He also recorded 6.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

If the Steelers are interested in an early-round running back this year, Chubb and Michel would both be strong selection candidates. Chubb registered 4,769 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons at Georgia while Michel recorded 3,613 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons as a Bulldog.

As for Carter, he registered 166 total tackles, 14 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in his four seasons as a Georgia edge rusher.

Other former Georgia players expected to take part in the Wednesday pro day are defensive tackle John Atkins, edge rusher Davin Bellamy, punter Cam Nizialek, tight end Jeb Blazevich, cornerback Malkom Parrish, quarterback Brice Ramsey, linebacker Reggie Carter, safety Dominick Sanders, offensive lineman Dyshon Sims, safety Aaron Davis, tight end Jordan Davis, defensive tackle Trenton Thompson, long snapper Trent Frix, defensive back Tim Hill, wide receiver Javon Wims, kicker David Marvin, and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, yet another top-rated draft prospect this year.