Report: Steelers Staff Expected To Be At Memphis Pro Day

Several key pro days are already underway on Wednesday and several more are scheduled through the first part of April. One under the radar college pro day the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to attend in the coming weeks will take place on April 6 at Memphis.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, some of the Steelers staff are expected to be in attendance at the Memphis pro day this year. Fowler reports that the Steelers will primarily be there to see quarterback Riley Ferguson go through the paces, but it’s worth pointing out that linebacker Genard Avery and wide receiver Anthony Miller should both be worthy of a close look by the Steelers as well.

Steelers staff expected to attend Memphis pro day on April 6 to watch QB Riley Ferguson. OC Randy Fichtner coached at Memphis in the 2000s. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2018

Avery had a fantastic showing at this year’s scouting combine in Indianapolis that resulted in a pSPARQ score of 133.9. He is a very under-rated off-the-ball linebacker in this year’s draft class and could be a potential target of the Steelers in the mid to later rounds and especially if they dont select a different inside linebacker in the first or second rounds.

As for Miller, the Memphis pro day will be a big day for him as he only lifted at the combine. The 5-11 wide receiver caught 238 passes for 3,590 yards and 37 touchdowns in three seasons at Memphis.

As for Ferguson, who is expected to be a late-round selection this year, he threw for 7,955 yards and 70 touchdowns in two seasons at Memphis.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and defensive coordinator Keith Butler all have links to Memphis as it relates to each’s coaching careers. It will be interesting to see if all three, along with general manger Kevin Colbert, are in attendance at the school’s pro day a few weeks from now.