Report: Steelers To Have Pro Day Dinner With LSU RB Derrius Guice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown a keen interest in LSU running back Derrius Guice throughout the draft process, a trend that looks to continue in the home stretch of the pre-draft process. The team will dine with him at his upcoming Pro Day, first reported by Jon Ledyard of Fan Rag Sports.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin will take #LSU RB Derrius Guice out to a private dinner before his pro day on April 4th, per source. The team also had a formal interview with him at the Combine a month ago. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 26, 2018

Guice is considered a top-two running back in this years class, only behind Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, who has a good chance to be a top five selection.

Last season, Guice rushed for over 1200 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. In his three year LSU career, he eclipsed the 3000 yard mark and found the end zone a total of 32 times.

Pittsburgh’s interest in him is undeniable but it’s hard to imagine exactly how he’d fit into the Steelers’ offense in year one. Le’Veon Bell will be on the field Week One, long-term contract or not, and still play 90%+ of the snaps, especially in a year where he’s making well over $14 million.

It’s also worth pointing out the odds aren’t great that Guice lasts all the way to pick 28 and the Steelers could be doing some due diligence in case he falls. They could also borrow their QB philosophy and work on scouting top running backs in the event they use a high pick on one in the 2019 draft if Bell is playing elsewhere.

LSU’s Pro Day takes place April 4th and 8 AM. Other prospects on hand include CB Donte Jackson and OLB Arden Key. Key was considered a top five players heading into 2017 but a difficult year has tumbled him down draft boards, possibly out of the first round entirely.