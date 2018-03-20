Reports: Several Steelers’ Personnel At Penn State Pro Day

The Penn State annual pro day is currently underway and not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers have several key members of their organization on hand to watch it.

Not only is Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert reportedly in attendance at the Penn State pro day, new defensive backs coach Tom Bradley is as well, in addition to Rick Reiprish and Brandon Hunt from the team’s scouting department.

While a lot of eyes will obviously be on running back Saquon Barkley on Tuesday, Penn State also has several other players who deserve attention and that list includes tight end Mike Gesicki, safety Marcus Allen, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, safety Troy Apke, linebacker Jason Cabinda, cornerback Chris Campbell, and cornerback Grant Haley. All eight of those former Penn State players were invited to the annual scouting combine this year.

Also reportedly going through the paces on Tuesday are Saeed Blacknall, Colin Castagna, Tyrell Chavis, Curtis Cothran, Parker Cothren, Desi Davis, Tyler Davis, Brendan Mahon, Josh McPhearson, Paris Palmer, Tom Pancoast, Brandon Smith and Mitchell Vallone.

We’ll let you know if any more key personnel from the Steelers are reported in attendance at the Penn State pro day as the day progresses.

