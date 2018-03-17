Ryan Shazier In First TV Interview: ‘Everyday I Am Getting A Lot Better’

Last month, we heard from Ryan Shazier for the first time, appearing on Roosevelt Nix’s podcast and giving an update on his life and rehab. Publicly, we’ve seen the strides he’s taken in recovering from his spinal injury suffered in November. Most recently, he sent out a video of him doing pull-ups at the gym and standing next to Roger Goodell. Today, he gave his first TV interview, appearing on KDKA’s sister station The CW. Shazier was dressed to the nine’s for Ireland’s Funds Gala that in part remembered the life of Dan Rooney. He spoke with Amy Wadas about his recovery.

“Everyday, I am getting a lot better,” Shazier said. “Just thanking the Lord.”

He reiterated what he’s said in the past. His goal is to not only walk again but to play in the NFL. Though he recognizes that process won’t happen instantly and his rehab is a long journey.

“Just going to take it one step at a time. I definitely feel like I will be back out there.”

Shazier told Wadas rehabs at the South Side Hospital almost every day. In the past, he’s talked about his remarkable recovery rate, improving in a day the way some patients do in a week.

The city of Pittsburgh has been a major support system and many have looked to him as a source of inspiration. But Shazier says it’s the people who inspire him to keep fighting.

“I know a lot of people say I am an inspiration to them. But honestly, all the support I am getting is allowing me to stay positive and be able to push through.”

Though he’s been ruled out for 2018 by Kevin Colbert, don’t assume there’s no future for him back in the NFL.

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. I just gotta continue to push.”

When the report is put up on KDKA’s site later tonight – they’re also replaying the package on the 11 PM news – we’ll link it here.

Ryan Shazier spent time talking with @nflcommish Roger Goodell at The Ireland Funds dinner @heinzfield. He is such an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/tOULe8tce0 — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) March 17, 2018