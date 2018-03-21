Several Ex-Steelers Part Of New Spring League

It’s always interesting to keep tabs on where former Pittsburgh Steelers wind up. Yesterday, we wrote about Troy Polamalu’s new job in the AAF, a new football league expected to debut in 2019. Also on Tuesday, the new Spring Football League released their rosters, which includes a litter of Steelers you may or may not remember.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨#TheSpringLeague2018 rosters are here! The League will be comprised of four teams split up by location of a player's school. BUY TIX: https://t.co/HICc3yjqCV PLAYERS: Jersey numbers have not been assigned yet. Tag us in a tweet with your top three choices. pic.twitter.com/dLuZsnnyId — The Spring League (@TheSpringLeague) March 20, 2018

Former Steelers, by team, include:

EAST ROSTER

WR Tyler Murphy

NORTH ROSTER

RB David Cobb

WR Shakim Phillips

CB JaCorey Shepherd

SOUTH ROSTER

RB Ben Tate

TE Jay Rome

OL Cameron Clear

OL Jerome Daniels

WEST ROSTER

NT Alameda Ta’amu

Ta’amu is arguably the biggest name on the list. He was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2012 draft but never made an impact on the field and was mostly known for his arrest in October of 2012. He made three starts and played over 200 snaps for the Arizona Cardinals in 2013.

Tate will be remembered, or attempted to be forgotten, for starting the 2014 Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens after Le’Veon Bell went down. Tate rushed five times for 19 yards in the loss.

Murphy caught one pass as a Steeler, Phillips spent a couple of camps with the team, and Cobb was on Pittsburgh’s practice squad in 2016. Shepherd was added to the training camp roster last year. Rome briefly spent time with the Steelers before getting hurt and Daniels was a tryout player this past year.

Clear was someone Todd Haley seemed to like, snagging him as a UDFA in 2016, but he never stuck. He’s now listed as an offensive linemen, weighing in at 310 pounds, a transition some draftniks floated out when Clear was coming out of Texas A&M.

Headlining the Spring League’s roster is Johnny Manziel, playing for the South squad. Each team will play two games, beginning later this month, and running through April as a “springboard” to get these players back on the NFL’s radar.